Sebring Senior Living, Inc., the corporate name for The Palms of Sebring, filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.
The case, which was filed Aug. 14, was assigned and is pending before the honorable Judge Marian F. Harrison in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Tennessee Middle District, Nashville Division Office.
The Palms of Sebring, 725 S Pine St. in Sebring, recently held a grand opening for its new Memory Care Unit on the second floor of its assisted living facility.
The Palms of Sebring provides homecare, skilled nursing, assisted living and independent living and employs about 300.
A case filed under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code is frequently referred to as a “reorganization” bankruptcy. Usually, the debtor remains “in possession,” has the powers and duties of a trustee, may continue to operate its business, and may, with court approval, borrow new money.
Sebring Senior Living, Inc. indicated in its bankruptcy petition that it expects there will be sufficient assets in the estate to make a payment to the unsecured creditors.
The Palms of Sebring is listed as one of the senior facilities operated by Trousdale Living Communities, which includes McKendree Village, Hermitage, Tenn.
Also, on Aug. 14, Nashville Senior Care LLC (McKendree Village) filed for bankruptcy.
An Aug. 18 Bloomberg report states that Nashville Senior Care LLC filed for bankruptcy after it exhausted an emergency loan, the latest to falter because of COVID-19.
Nashville Senior Care operates five facilities in three states. The company has $213 million in outstanding municipal bond debt.
A court order shows that for procedural purposes the following Chapter 11 cases will be listed under Nashville Senior Care, LLC:
• Cincinnati Senior Care, LLC.
• Dayton Senior Care, LLC.
• Florida Senior Living, LLC.
• Sebring Senior Living, Inc.
• Waynesboro Healthcare, LLC.
Highlands News-Sun attempted to contact administration at the Palms of Sebring for comment and received no replies.
Also, after calling Trousdale Living Communities, Highlands News-Sun was informed that their attorney would provide a statement, but there was no response from an attorney or representative of Trousdale Living Communities as of press time.