Palms of Sebring

The Palms of Sebring (Sebring Senior Living, Inc.) filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy recently in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Tennessee Middle District.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

Sebring Senior Living, Inc., the corporate name for The Palms of Sebring, filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.

The case, which was filed Aug. 14, was assigned and is pending before the honorable Judge Marian F. Harrison in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Tennessee Middle District, Nashville Division Office.

Recommended for you