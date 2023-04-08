SEBRING — Sebring Meals On Wheels has awarded The Lifetime Achievement Flame Award only twice – to Jim and Natalie Smith, and Earl and Jean Conrad.
This year the recipients are Sally and Al Pals. Sally served briefly on the board of directors; both golfed in the early years of the Golf Scramble and have been sponsors of the Golf Scramble for many years.
The couple donate door prizes and silent auction items for the Golf Scramble and for other Sebring Meals On Wheels fundraising events.
Following a very scary health issue in the fall, the Pals decided to retire from driving for the meals program. Sally accepted the award for the couple.
The flame represents a phrase penned by Albert Sweitzer: “At times our own light goes out and is rekindled by a spark from another person. Each of us has cause to think with deep gratitude of those who have lighted the flame within us”