Nikki Fried, Democrat in Florida, was selected earlier this month to chair the Florida Democratic Party. The Florida Commission on Ethics dismissed a long-running dispute about whether the former agriculture commissioner violated state law by not properly disclosing financial information.

 TOM URBAN/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Commission on Ethics on Friday dismissed a long-running dispute about whether former Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried violated state law by not properly disclosing financial information.

The decision came after an accountant and an attorney for Fried filed affidavits vouching for information that was initially filed showing her income in 2017 and 2018. The forms were later amended to show substantially higher income — spurring a complaint that Fried had violated the law.

