COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A paramedic and the motorcyclist he was trying to help after a wreck were killed when a car drove into the scene of emergency responders to the crash on a South Carolina highway Tuesday night, a sheriff said.

Four people in all were struck as the car crossed into the crash scene in Florence from the other lanes of traffic, including a state trooper and a Florence police officer, authorities said.

