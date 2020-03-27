SEBRING — Every year, VFW Post 4300 in Sebring awards one deserving paramedic of Highlands County the designation of “Paramedic of the Year.”
This recognition is chosen by a group of the paramedic’s peers who see and experience (on a daily basis) the devotion, caring, performance and commitment to duty of the chosen Paramedic. On March 10, VFW Post 4300 named Rebecca Crews as their VFW “Highlands County EMS — 2019 Paramedic of the Year.”
Crews received a plaque and monetary gift as a remembrance of this designation.
“We sincerely congratulate Rebecca Crews for a job well done,” said Robert Sisson, senior vice commander, VFW Post 4300.