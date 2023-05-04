Myanmar Prisoners Release

A man is welcomed by his mother after his release from Insein Prison in Yangon, Myanmar Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Myanmar’s ruling military council says it is releasing more than 2,100 political prisoners as a humanitarian gesture. Thousands more remain imprisoned on charges generally involving nonviolent protests or criticism of military rule, which began when the army seized power in 2021.

 THEIN ZAW/AP PHOTO

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s ruling military council on Wednesday said it was releasing more than 2,100 political prisoners as a humanitarian gesture. Thousands more remain imprisoned on charges generally involving nonviolent protests or criticism of military rule, which began when the army seized power in February 2021 from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

