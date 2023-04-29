Lake Placid Middle School parents again spoke out against administrative changes related to Lake Placid Middle and Hill-Gustat-Middle schools while the advertisement for the LPMS principal position is extended.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore announced April 7th that Lake Placid Middle Principal Shane Ward and Assistant Principal Jeff Johnson would be transferred to Hill-Gustat Middle and Hill-Gustat Assistant Principal Jon Million would move to Lake Placid Middle as assistant principal.
At the April 11th School Board meeting, many parents spoke in support of Ward and stated they wanted him and Johnson to remain at Lake Placid Middle School.
At Tuesday’s School Board meeting, in her general comments as superintendent Longshore said, “I know we we have a lot of green shirts in our board room and I want to thank you for being here. I had the opportunity to speak to some of you guys. I had the opportunity to sit down and meet with some of you.
“I had hoped that by tonight we would have had some decisions that have been made, but this is a very fluid situation so I am continuing to work on the situation at Lake Placid Middle School. I commit to you again to have a high-impact leader there ... that is my top priority to be able to do that.”
The mother of two children, who attend Lake Placid schools, Austin Arnesen cited research that showed the many negatives from principal turnover because principals directly or indirectly affect all facets of their schools.
“Up to 25% of student achievement can be attributed to those principals,” she said.
Two other parents and a student spoke against the transfers of Ward and Johnson.
In her comments at the end of the meeting, School Board Chair Donna Howerton, on administrative changes, thanked those who came to the meeting.
“This is not our call. A recommendation will be brought to us,” Howerton said. If she voted against the recommendation, she would have to say why the person can’t do the job.
As it was mentioned, the Hill-Gustat Middle principal position was advertised three times and twice there were no applicants. The third time it was advertised, there was an applicant from out of state who would not be a good fit, Howerton said. Now there are no applicants.
Noting a couple of previous principal changes, Howerton said, these are tough decisions and she wants to do what is best for the students and the faculty.
There is not a line of teachers or administrators coming into the district, she said, but it is the whole state of Florida that is like this.
The advertisement for Lake Placid Middle School principal yielded only one qualified applicant from out of the district. The advertisement has been extended with a closing date of May 9.