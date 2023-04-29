Donna Howerton

Lake Placid Middle School parents again spoke out against administrative changes related to Lake Placid Middle and Hill-Gustat-Middle schools while the advertisement for the LPMS principal position is extended.

Superintendent Brenda Longshore announced April 7th that Lake Placid Middle Principal Shane Ward and Assistant Principal Jeff Johnson would be transferred to Hill-Gustat Middle and Hill-Gustat Assistant Principal Jon Million would move to Lake Placid Middle as assistant principal.

