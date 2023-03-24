Corey Wolfenbarger

At a recent School Board meeting, parent Corey Wolfenbarger criticized the district’s curriculum, which she called a joke.

SEBRING — A parent called the Highlands County School District’s curriculum a joke and believes the School Board should fire people who are failing at their jobs.

During the public comment period at Tuesday’s board meeting, Corey Wolfenbarger, who had served as a substitute teacher at Fred Wild Elementary School, said she is currently homeschooling her children because the school system and School Board have failed her children and all of the children of Highlands County.

