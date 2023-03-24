SEBRING — A parent called the Highlands County School District’s curriculum a joke and believes the School Board should fire people who are failing at their jobs.
During the public comment period at Tuesday’s board meeting, Corey Wolfenbarger, who had served as a substitute teacher at Fred Wild Elementary School, said she is currently homeschooling her children because the school system and School Board have failed her children and all of the children of Highlands County.
She cited the district’s low state standardized test scores.
“Are you proud of this? Do you deserve your salaries when you are failing our children?” Wolfenbarger asked. “The curriculum in this county is a joke. It is like watercolor. We are just brushing over everything that is on the state curriculum. You are not delving into anything at all. These children are failing everything because there is no diving deep and mastering these skills.”
She said it shows in the student scores.
This is something that the people in positions making the choices in curriculum should be held accountable for, Wolfenbarger said. “You, Board, should be firing these people who are failing at their jobs and if not, you are failing our children and our community.”
Emotionally Wolfenbarger said her fourth-grader, who had attended Fred Wild Elementary, was being bullied at school ... not by a student, but by a teacher.
The school administration did nothing about it, according to Wolfernbarger, and the teacher faced no repercussions.
Wolfenbarger said she understands that the median income in Highlands is lower than the majority of other counties in Florida, but in Highlands they still deserve the same education as the other 66 counties in the state.
“Every student attending a school in the Highlands County School District is missing out on the opportunity to receive a fair and adequate education because of your failures. What are you going to do about this?,” she asked. “I hope that more parents will speak out on these failures in our system and hold our elected officials and unelected officials accountable because this cannot be going on any longer.”
There was no comment from the board or district administration.