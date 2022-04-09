SEBRING — Parents have been voicing their concerns at recent School Board meetings about the iMAD sex education program that is taught to the school district’s sixth, seventh and eighth-graders.
At Tuesday’s School Board of Highlands County meeting Superintendent Brenda Longshore said the district will not be using the iMAD curriculum next year and a committee will be formed as part of the process to find an appropriate sex education program.
Prior to Longshore’s comments, parent Lauren Bush presented and read a letter to the School Board that was signed by Bush and six other parents/citizens.
A group of concerned parents and citizens thank you for making the decision to terminate your relationship with the iMAD program through the Heartland rural Health Network, Bush said.
Bush thanked the School Board Members for taking the time to listen to their concerns with the Get Real curriculum facilitated through the “iMAD program and its ineptness.”
“Moving forward we would like to prevent a repeat of what has occurred over the past six years,” she said. “The disconnect of the communication appears to be an issue we must strive to correct.
“We would like to be actively involved in the process of selecting the next comprehensive health education curriculum used in our Highlands County middle schools,” Bush said. “We would be remiss if we failed to express the significance of curriculum transparency moving forward.”
“We would like to see an environment between the District Office and our elected officials where when a complaint comes forward from a parent with concerns about what their child is learning and is being exposed to, the School Board Members are notified,” she said. “This process would prevent board members and our superintendent from being blind-sided by something like this again.”
The amount of “I don’t knows” concerning iMAD was sorely disappointing, Bush said.
The letter Bush read also called for maintaining a school system that focuses on reading, writing, math and science.
“We whole heartedly desire a focus on character, integrity and healthy relationships,” she said.
Later in the meeting, Longshore said a sex education committee will be developed with 15 members, including eight educators, four parents and three community members to review the curriculum.
The district has a link on its website — https://bit.ly/3xbtgLB for anyone interested in serving on the review committee. Health Education Curriculum proposal information is also included on the website. The deadline for Health Review Committee applications is 4 p.m., April 29.