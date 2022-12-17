University of Virginia Shooting

Sean Perry, father of D’Sean Perry, a University of Virginia football player who was killed last month when a shooter opened fire on a bus carrying students returning from seeing a play, stands beside an image of his son, at a press conference, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. Perry’s football teammates Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler were also killed in the Nov. 13, 2022, shooting, while a fourth member of the team and another student were wounded.

 REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP PHOTO

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — The parents of a University of Virginia football player killed in a shooting last month called Thursday for stricter gun laws and more mental health support to prevent future gun deaths.

“My son was a loving, caring young man,” Happy Perry, the mother of D’Sean Perry, told reporters at a news conference in their home state of Florida. “He loved his family. He loved his teammates. And this is heartbreaking right now. I would like to advocate on his behalf for mental health and our gun violence laws.”

