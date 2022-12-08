SEBRING — Parents say the proposed health/sex education curriculum does not follow state standards and does not stress abstinence.
Some who served on the curriculum review committee believed the selection process was flawed with the School District steering the process in the selection of the curriculum.
Just prior to Tuesday’s meeting of the School Board of Highlands County, the District pulled the proposed health/sex education curriculum from the Board agenda because there was no proper publication of the final meeting of the review committee.
The District started with five curriculum proposals, which was narrowed to two: Relationships Under Construction (local submission from the Choices Pregnancy Center) and Comprehensive Health and Essential Health from Goodheart-Willcox publishers (GW).
The GW curriculum received the highest scores from the 13 committee members who participated in evaluating the two curriculums according to the District’s rubric. The board was going to vote Tuesday on the approval of the GW curriculum until it was pulled from the agenda.
The School Board decided to have a workshop, with a date yet to be scheduled, to review the curriculums.
At Tuesday’s School Board meeting, parent Lauren Bush said for 10 months they have been working on replacing the iMAD health curriculum, but at 4:42 that afternoon she received a phone call that the agenda item with the GW curriculum was being pulled.
Bush said as a committee member, she wanted to start the conversation by reminding everyone of the objective of the Health Curriculum Committee.
“Due to revolting content that was brought to light from the iMAD program, it was the committee’s purpose to recommend new abstinence-based or SRA [sexual risk avoidance] curriculum to the Board,” she said.
Florida law determines what is allowed when selecting curriculums for public schools, Bush said.
According to Florida State Statues, she said, if the School District chooses to teach health education classes that include instruction on human sexuality, the law states, “a school shall – which means must – teach abstinence from sexual activity outside of marriage as the expected standard for all school age students while teaching the benefits of monogamous heterosexual marriage”.
“This was the problem with iMAD. It was not age appropriate and it violated Florida law,” Bush said. “It is also the problem with GW.”
The process of rating the curriculums was confusing. The rubric was dictated to the committee with a tool typically used for textbook adoption, she said. It was the committee’s task to determine appropriateness and make a recommendation to the board of an abstinence-based program.
The rubric therefore was ineffective and really irrelevant, Bush said.
Bush then gave examples from the GW textbook, which she said, like iMAD, is promoting consensual sexual relationships and is not an abstinence-based curriculum as described in Florida Statutes.
Parent Schyler Scott said, “I definitely believe our current system is failing our children and I am hoping that our board will use its authority to prevent that from happening.”
To her dismay the proposed curriculum is Federally generated, which does not align with the Florida State Standards, she said. “It violates our own district policy that we prefer and we want.
“It is not a sexual risk avoidance curriculum,” Scott said.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge explained the reason for pulling the agenda item. It is important to have the meetings “noticed”. A meeting was canceled due to a hurricane, and the rescheduled meeting was inadvertently not noticed.
It was Tuesday afternoon when the District was informed of the concern of the meeting not being noticed, he said. After looking into it, the concern was right – the District missed the important step of noticing the meeting.
Lethbridge said the committee will meet to make a recommendation to the board.
But, it was decided by the board that before the committee meets again, the board would have a workshop on the health education curriculum.