France Notre Dame

Charles, one of the carpenters puts the skills of their medieval colleagues on show on the plaza in front of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. France’s Notre Dame Cathedral’s reconstruction is progressing enough to allow its reopening to visitors and masses at the end of next year, less than six years after the after the shocking fire that tore through its roof, French officials said as an exhibit pays tribute to hundreds of artisans working on it.

 FRANCOIS MORI/AP PHOTO, FILE

PARIS (AP) — The reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is going fast enough to allow its reopening to visitors and faithful at the end of 2024, less than six years after a fire ravaged its roof, French officials said Monday.

The cathedral’s iconic spire, which collapsed in the blaze, will gradually start reappearing above the monument this year in a powerful signal of its revival, the army general in charge of the colossal project, Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin, said.

Recommended for you