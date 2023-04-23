The farm at the Park (Park Elementary) in Avon Park will be reconstructed and enhanced after two large dogs killed three goats, a chicken and a duck at the school on April 4.
In another suspected dog attack, a turkey was killed at the school.
Principal Blake Germaine said Friday that there was a turnout of about 30 parents at a recent meeting to explore ideas on how to improve and transform the farm into an exceptional learning space and environment.
They had a lot of great ideas for the farm, he said.
“Our number one priority moving forward is making it secure and getting new fencing and different things up like that,” Germaine said. “Right now we are looking for donations to make it a new facility and make it safer for the animals, before we get new animals.”
The game plan now is to make it safe and finish that over the summer. Then in August when the students come back they would start putting the animals back in, he said.
“We still have a few chickens and a few turkeys out there now, but we are going to wait until August or late July to start getting the new animals back in,” Germaine said.
The dogs came back and got one turkey, he said. There are dog traps set up at the farm that are separated from where the kids are.
Park Elementary has sponsorship opportunities to support the farm. For more information contact Krystal Brown or Kristi Albritton at 863-452-4373.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office reports the dogs have not been captured.
The area around the school has been repeatedly checked and traps have been placed with no results.
The Sheriff’s office believes the owner of the dogs is either keeping them inside during the day or has gotten rid of them.
One turkey was killed in the last incident, but there is no video, so it is not known for certain if it was the same dogs.
