Park Elementary farm

Park Elementary plans to reconstruct its farm and make it more secure after some of the farm animals were killed by two dogs on April 4.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The farm at the Park (Park Elementary) in Avon Park will be reconstructed and enhanced after two large dogs killed three goats, a chicken and a duck at the school on April 4.

In another suspected dog attack, a turkey was killed at the school.

