AVON PARK — Park Elementary School students loved caring, feeding and seeing the growth of their school’s farm animals, but two large dogs managed to enter the pen early Tuesday morning and killed three goats, a chicken and a duck.
In a Tuesday message to Park Elementary parents, STEM/Ag teacher Krystal Brown said, “It is with utter sadness that we notify you of the unfortunate events that took place early this morning.
Brown stated that she would be talking directly to the students as they come to Stem/Ag class, “as our students loved these animals as I did.”
“We have had some of these animals for over five years now and have even had the opportunity to watch them have babies of their own,” she said. “They will be deeply missed, as they were a part of our PES family.”
Animal Services is trying to find the dogs – a pit bull and and a shepherd, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Park Elementary secretary Donna Carter said the dogs were still in the pen Tuesday morning when the school’s plant manager arrived on campus.
Animal Services personnel were at the school Tuesday and Wednesday, she said. The animal pen is on the west side of the campus.
One of the goats was born on the campus, the mom (doe) was named “Storm” and the baby goat (kid) was named “Lightening,” she said.
Every week, every class goes to the pen area to tend to the animals.
“They have a lot of hands-on with those goats and chickens, turkeys and the ducks so that was quite devastating for the kids,” Carter said.