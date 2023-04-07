Park Elementary animals killed

Park Elementary School surveillance video shows the two dogs that killed three goats, a chicken and a duck at the school early Tuesday morning.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — Park Elementary School students loved caring, feeding and seeing the growth of their school’s farm animals, but two large dogs managed to enter the pen early Tuesday morning and killed three goats, a chicken and a duck.

In a Tuesday message to Park Elementary parents, STEM/Ag teacher Krystal Brown said, “It is with utter sadness that we notify you of the unfortunate events that took place early this morning.

