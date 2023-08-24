Finding designated public parking in downtown Sebring is much easier now for visitors and residents with new signs pointing out the spots for your vehicle.
Some of the parking signs, like the one on Lakeview Drive near the library, look severely weathered and appear long overdue for replacement.
Compared to the old standard rectangular parking signs, the new ones have a stylish look and contour that fits with the “Historic Downtown” designation imprinted on them.
The new parking signs are a project of the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said Tuesday that Downtown Sebring has many parking lots conveniently located throughout the downtown area. Finding some of these parking lots has been difficult, especially for visitors.
The new parking lot signs are the first step in our wayfinding project to help people better navigate the downtown area, he said. The Sebring CRA will continue to work on giving visitors more parking options as we see the downtown grow.
In November, the CRA Board considered awarding a bid to make and install signs indicating the locations of public parking in the downtown.
Three companies had provided quotes for the project.
The CRA Board approved a contract with Souther Signs in December totaling $46,268, which included 17 two-sided signs and two one-sided signs.
The signs are 8 feet high with “Historic Downtown” above the “P” parking symbol and a directional arrow with “Sebring” printed, in a distinctive font, below the “P.”