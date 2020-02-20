SEBRING — Nearby residents and Sebring City Council members agreed they would like to see redevelopment of the Lakeview Terrace Apartments; but they also believe the proposed plan does not include enough parking and the zoning for the property should not be changed.
The owner of the property at 2520 Lakeview Drive is the Hollywood, Florida-based Berkshire Business Investments LLC, which purchased it in August 2019 for $275,000.
Javier Frachi is listed as the applicant on the request to the City of Sebring for a Future Land Use Amendment and rezoning of the property from medium density residential (up to 12 dwelling units per acre) to high density residential (up to 40 dwelling units per acre).
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Frachi described the plans to rehabilitate and remodel what had been an abandoned apartment building and to build two houses on an adjoining parcel.
Currently the property has 15 apartments — 11 studio units, three one-bedroom/one-bath units and one office. The parking space can accommodate more than 16 vehicles, according to a proposed plan that had been submitted to the city.
In order to add value to the vacant land at the back of the property, Frachi proposes to build two small two-bedroom/two-bathroom houses, enhance the landscaping, remodel the 14 apartments and continue to have an office on site.
Frachi told council the plan was to “remodel, refurbish it and make it almost brand new for affordable housing in Sebring. It needs to be completely renovated.”
Councilman Charlie Lowrance said the plan’s drawings need to be to scale and there needs to be more parking for guests.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle said his mother managed the apartments in the mid-1960s and he lived in one of the units. He said even then there wasn’t enough parking and not all of the apartments were rented, even then.
Neighboring resident Gary Blackman said the property should be consistent with the area and high density zoning is not conducive to the area.
Lowrance suggested 10 to 12 dwelling units with no houses.
Frachi said he would develop a new plan so everyone is on board.
Council tabled the ordinance that would have changed the zoning and future land use.
The plan for the property noted that the Lakeview Terrace Apartments property was built in 1924, but since 2009 the property seems to have been abandoned.
Berkshire Business Investments, according to its proposal to the city, plans to invest at least an additional $250,000 in the property.