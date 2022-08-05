School Shooting Florida

A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., during the one-year anniversary of the school shooting, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.

 AL DIAZ/MIAMI HERALD via AP, FILE

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz were taken to see the still blood-spattered rooms of a three-story building at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Thursday, an extremely rare visit to a crime scene sealed off since he murdered 14 students and three staff members four years ago.

The seven-man, five-woman jury and 10 alternates were bused under heavy security 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the Broward County Courthouse in downtown Fort Lauderdale to the suburban school, where classes don’t resume until later this month. Law enforcement was sealing off the area and plans called for closing the airspace above to prevent protesters from interrupting or endangering the jurors’ safety.

