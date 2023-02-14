Parkland mourners

People mourned the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in 2018.

 NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA/FILE

TALLAHASSEE — Five years after a mass shooting that shook Florida, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Parkland remain inextricably linked to the ghastly day when a troubled teenager in less than four minutes killed 14 students and three staff members, injured 17 more and traumatized an untold number of children and families.

But the Feb. 14, 2018, tragedy also sparked a national movement created and led by young people, spurred changes in state law aimed at making schools safer and led to new firearm restrictions in what had been dubbed the “Gunshine State.”

