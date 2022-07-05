SEBRING — The Sebring Parkway extension at U.S. 27 near HCA Florida Highlands Hospital (formerly Highlands Regional Medical Center) is now open to traffic in both directions, but work is still being done and the entire area is still an active road construction zone. Motorists need to continue to use caution when driving in the project area (Youth Care Lane to U.S. 27).
The work has been underway for close to two years now, but the project is not yet finished. The road will remain open with intermittent lane closures over the next few months to complete pending work items, including sod work, concrete work, the final lift of asphalt and striping, and other miscellaneous items.
Please protect construction crews and any county employees onsite and follow all posted traffic control devices in place. Do not drive in any of the coned off areas.