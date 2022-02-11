SEBRING — Construction on the Sebring Parkway near Highlands Regional Medical Center continues. Here is what to expect in the coming weeks:
From Feb. 14-18:
- Prep work on the roundabout apron.
- Grading and sod in the Phase IIB (the portion of Sebring Parkway that begins at DeSoto Road and extends to U.S. 27) northbound area.
- Phase IIB southbound work – outside of the roadway – clearing and grubbing, and embankment and excavation.
From Feb. 21-26:
- Phase IIB southbound work – outside of the roadway – clearing and grubbing, and embankment and excavation.
- Saturday work: Asphalt for Phase IIB northbound and Youth Care Lane intersection.
Upcoming: Paving of Phase IIA (the portion of Sebring Parkway that begins at Youth Care Lane and extends to DeSoto Road) and Phase IIB northbound lanes is planned for the end of February.
Expect construction trucks to be entering and leaving the Parkway. All motorists are asked to use caution and to please follow any flagmen directions, detours and traffic control devices in place throughout the entire project area.