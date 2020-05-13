LAKE PLACID — Steven Rushton Parmley, 39, of Temple Terrace, led law enforcement on a high speed chase up U.S. 27 from Lake Placid to Lake Wales on Friday.
Parmley was on foot at the Circle K south of Lake Placid when the victim arrived in a 2015 Dodge Charger. The victim parked at the gas pumps and left the Charger running with the doors unlocked while he went inside the convenience store. While the victim was inside, Parmley entered the vehicle and drove off, according to reports.
A deputy in an unmarked vehicle with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop on the Charger but Parmley fled north at speeds upwards of 115-120 MPH. A marked HCSO patrol car took over the pursuit and Parmley continued north on U.S. 27, running red lights and traveling off the road to avoid stop sticks and other vehicles, reports said.
Parmley fled into Polk County where he attempted to lose other law enforcement agencies by turning onto SR 60 East in Lake Wales. Parmley drove the Charger off the roadway where it became disabled. Parmley exited the vehicle and was immediately taken into custody, reports said.
Parmley is now in the Highlands County Jail and faces one felony count of grand theft auto and one felony count of fleeing or eluding law enforcement at high speeds. His bond is set at $16,000.