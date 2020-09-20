AVON PARK — A Sebring man with an outstanding warrant for drug charges was arrested on Tuesday after deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff's Office spotted him as passenger in a vehicle in Avon Park.
Roy Arthur Paronett, 44, of Sebring, was spotted riding in a car on South Lake Avenue in Avon Park. The car belonged to Noelle Ashley Reno, 34, of Avon Park, according to reports.
Due to Paronett having active charges, deputies performed a traffic stop on Reno's black Audi on East Church Street in Avon Park, less than 1,000 feet from Donaldson Park. Paronett fled on foot, reports said.
Paronett was quickly subdued by K-9 Gentry and taken into custody. Deputies found that Paronett was carrying a firearm, reports said.
Within the vehicle, deputies found a black backpack that contained drug paraphernalia including several hypodermic syringes and a measuring spoon. The bag also contained less than a gram of fentanyl. Deputies found 1.4 grams of methamphetamine on Reno, inside her bra, according to reports.
Reno was charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine, one felony count of manufacturing heroin and one misdemeanor count of drug equipment possession.
Paronett, in addition to the charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, trafficking fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm and resisting arrest, is also facing charges from back in June, according to reports.
The June charges included one felony charge of possession of methamphetamine, one misdemeanor charge of drug equipment possession, one felony charge of drug trafficking of a controlled substance, one felony charge of owning or renting a structure for trafficking drugs and one felony charge of heroin possession with intent to sell.
Paronett is currently being held in the Highlands County Jail without bond.