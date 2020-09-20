Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Mostly cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 87F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 76F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph.