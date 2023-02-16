Rep. Spencer Roach

Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, is sponsoring a proposal to move to partisan school-board elections.

 COLIN HACKLEY/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA, FILE

TALLAHASSEE — A Florida House panel on Tuesday took a first step toward shifting to partisan school-board elections and backed a proposal that would limit school-board members to eight years in office instead of the current 12.

The Republican-controlled House Choice & Innovation Subcommittee voted 13-5 along party lines to support putting a proposed constitutional amendment (HJR 31) on the 2024 ballot about changing to partisan school-board races. If the proposal is ultimately approved by the Legislature and voters, school-board candidates could run with party affiliations starting in 2026.

