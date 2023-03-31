SEBRING — While arguing with the driver Wednesday morning, the passenger of a sedan grabbed the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to flip on its side after striking a guy-wire.
The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on West Josephine Street near Prosper Avenue. West Josephine Street is one block south of Kenilworth Boulevard near Sebring High School.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said it was a single-vehicle accident. The driver was not cited. There were extenuating circumstances that occurred prior to the incident.
There were minor injuries, but nobody was transported, he said.
Highlands News-Sun inquired about the extenuating circumstances.
Hart said there was an argument between the passenger and driver and the passenger reached over and grabbed the steering wheel. The vehicle ended up hitting the guy-wire causing the vehicle to land on its side.
The passenger is a juvenile high school student, who was evaluated and Baker Acted, he said.
The damaged vehicle was a Nissan Versa.