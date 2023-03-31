Single-vehicle crash on West Josephine Street, Sebring

During an argument, a passenger grabbed the steering wheel of a Nissan Versa causing the vehicle to strike a guy wire and flip on its side Wednesday morning on West Josephine Street, Sebring, according to Sebring Police Department.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — While arguing with the driver Wednesday morning, the passenger of a sedan grabbed the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to flip on its side after striking a guy-wire.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on West Josephine Street near Prosper Avenue. West Josephine Street is one block south of Kenilworth Boulevard near Sebring High School.

Recommended for you