Kathleen Passidomo

New Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, outlined priorities Tuesday.

 TOM URBAN/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

TALLAHASSEE — Armed with a large majority, Naples Republican Kathleen Passidomo outlined what she described as a voter-supported “conservative agenda” as she became Florida Senate president Tuesday.

Passidomo, who was formally elected president during an organization session of the Legislature, stressed a need to expand parental rights and a state wildlife corridor, address workforce housing and respond to Hurricane Ian, which caused massive damage in her Southwest Florida district.

