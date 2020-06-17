AVON PARK — About 70 people gathered Tuesday morning at the "Breaking Chains - Building Bridges" event outside the Union Church in Avon Park in a united effort to pray for an end to racism.
Prior to the event, Union Church Associate Pastor Aaron Jahjah said he wanted the community to stand together in unity as they pray and break the chains of racism and injustice.
"We are just asking people to join us as we build bridges of peace together," he said. "I believe with all of my heart that we are here to create peace for our community. If we can learn better how to love each other and support each other and encourage one another, our world and our life would be a much better place."
That is what the event Tuesday was all about, Jahjah said.
Bill Breylinger, Union Church pastor, said, "We are fighting two viruses — coronavirus and racism.
"We are all infected," he said. "We judge people by how they look and where they come from."
Breylinger quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech: "When we allow freedom to ring ... when all of God's children ... will be able to join hands and sing in the words of the old Negro spiritual: Free at last! Free at last! Thank God Almighty, we are free at last!"
Linda Lynch, Advent Health chaplain, said the secret to humankind is to be human and kind.
Bobbie Smith-Powell, a candidate for Highlands County Board of County Commission District 3, called for prayer so this generation will protest peacefully to end systemic racism and injustice.
"We are here today after having seen protests around our country and around this world and even in right here in Avon Park, Florida," Smith-Powell said. "And yet we have had more killings."
George Miller, pastor of Emmanuel UCC, noted Avon Park High School was desegregated in 1969, but it wasn't until 1983 when Avon Park had its first black firefighter.
He noted that some who are attending the event may get a sunburn.
"Sunburns go away, unfortunately the acts of discrimination and racism do not, without us intentionally doing the work we need to do," Miller said.