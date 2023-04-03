APTOPIX Nashville School Shooting

A youngster writes a message on crosses at an entry to Covenant School, Tuesday, March 28, in Nashville, Tenn., which has become a memorial to the victims of Monday’s school shooting.

 JOHN AMIS/AP PHOTO

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (AP) — It’s Palm Sunday, and across the greater Nashville, Tennessee, region, many Christians headed to worship services grief-stricken and hurting for the lives stolen too soon in The Covenant School shooting.

Their heartsick pastors sought to bring comfort to those seeking answers to unanswerable questions after a heavily armed assailant turned a regular day into a horror story for the private, Christian grade school in Nashville.

Recommended for you