SEBRING — A judge has agreed to let a murder defendant argue self-defense in the killing of Dharmik Patel, the popular owner of 7 Days Store in Avon Park.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada has set Jan. 27 for Shavon Roosevelt Smith III – who was caught on video knifing a popular convenience store owner behind his counter in April 2020 – to argue for immunity from prosecution based on Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.
Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter and Prosecutor Richard Castillo raised the idea before Estrada in March; Estrada scheduled the hearing in September. The Florida Stand Your Ground statute states that in some cases, “people have no duty to retreat and has the right to stand his or her ground.”
If Estrada rules Smith killed Patel in self-defense, he can be declared immune from prosecution and the case can end there, though winning such an argument may be difficult. Though the defense is built upon the castle doctrine – a person can protect himself in his home or place of business; Smith is charged with killing the store owner on his commercial property.
Nor does the law protect antagonists who create the situation where they have to defend themselves.
Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz said Smith’s claim of self-defense probably won’t hold up in court.
“The defense must establish a prima facie claim that the Stand Your Ground law applies under the facts,” Kromholz told the Highlands News-Sun. “The state then needs to show that it does not apply to this defendant. The state’s burden is by clear and convincing evidence – less than what is required at trial.”
Smith was 15 years old when he pled no contest to one count of armed robbery with a deadly weapon in 2008. He was sentenced to 13 years in state prison and was released in 2019.
He entered the store at 8:30 p.m. on April 9, 2020. After waiting in line, Smith approached the counter where Patel greeted him.
“It appears they were clearly in a disagreement,” Highlands County detectives wrote in their description of the video.
What happens next is vital to Smith’s claims of self-defense. Detectives described the rest of the video in Smith’s arrest affidavit:
“Patel walks out from behind the enclosed counter and Smith puts his backpack down by the front door.
“Smith walks up to Patel and shoves him backward. Patel walks back behind the counter. Smith takes a knife out from his pocket. Patel grabs a metal bat and walks back out from behind the counter towards Smith. Smith walks toward Patel with the knife in his right hand. Patel swings the bat but does not connect.
“Patel starts walking back behind the counter again and Smith pursues after him. Smith pushes Patel up against the wall and stabs him with the knife repeatedly. Smith walks out from behind the counter, grabs his backpack and walks out the front door. Patel grabs the store phone and tries to make a call. Patel sits down on a stool, as he is losing so much blood. A total of 19 stab wounds were counted on Patel’s person.”
Smith was quickly arrested a short distance from the store.
Joseph Ables, the Marine veteran accused of killing Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry in 2018, unsuccessfully argued self-defense under Stand Your Ground this summer. Estrada ruled against Ables; the defendant appealed Estrada’s ruling to the Second District Court of Appeal.
Virgil Lee West, accused of shooting a man to death in Lorida in July 2015, also argued unsuccessfully under Stand Your Ground.
Both Ables and West are still headed to trial.