Flowers and balloons (copy)

Flowers and balloons at 7 Days in Avon Park. Shavon Roosevelt Smith III is expected to argue self-defense in the 2020 killing of Dharmik Patel, owner of 7 Days.

 JIM ERVIN/CORRESPONDENT, FILE

SEBRING — A judge has agreed to let a murder defendant argue self-defense in the killing of Dharmik Patel, the popular owner of 7 Days Store in Avon Park.

Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada has set Jan. 27 for Shavon Roosevelt Smith III – who was caught on video knifing a popular convenience store owner behind his counter in April 2020 – to argue for immunity from prosecution based on Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.

Recommended for you