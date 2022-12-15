Pelosi Husband Attacked

David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 13, 2013.

 MICHAEL SHORT/SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE via AP, FILE

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco police officer testified Wednesday that he witnessed a man attack the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer inside the couple’s home.

The suspect, David DePape, allegedly broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home on Oct. 28, seeking to kidnap the speaker — who was out of town — and instead beat her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer. The violence sent shockwaves through the political world.

