BARTOW — On Thursday, Sept. 1, at approximately 11 p.m., Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Jason DiPrima of Kingston, Georgia for soliciting a prostitute. DiPrima is employed as the deputy chief of Police Administration for Cartersville Police Department. He was in Orlando attending an American Polygraph Association Seminar/Workshop.

According to reports, on Aug. 31, DiPrima responded to an online escort advertisement and began a conversation with an undercover detective by asking “Are you available tonight” and “I’d like to come see you ... What is your rate?” During the online communication, DiPrima agreed to engage in sexual activities with the undercover detective, but then told the detective, “I got spooked,” and asked to see her the next night.

