BARTOW — In a press conference on Friday, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd addressed the fraudulent activity of 10 individuals that deprived money from the Polk Cares program, a program started under the CARES Act for residents struggling due to COVID-19, “Those of you who are not entitled to it, don’t try and falsify forms and get it. We will arrest you guaranteed 100% and put you in a no COVID cell at the jail.”
To be eligible for the assistance, several criteria must be met, one of which is that applicants had to provide a letter from their employer which detailed how the employee lost their job or had their hours cut due to the pandemic. Those who qualified for assistance would then receive a one-time payment of $2,000.00.
During the application process, numerous suspected fraudulent applications were set aside and turned over to the PCSO.
The applications were scrutinized and it was determined that a number of the employer letters were forged. Companies and people whose signatures appeared on suspicious letters were contacted and the letters were confirmed to be fraudulently created and used. Among those arrested were grocery store employees, restaurant managers, a para educator, and a Licensed Practical Nurse. Some of the suspects were already receiving some form of government assistance. Nine of the ten arrested were employed and/or did not have their hours reduced due to Covid-19.
“The Polk Cares program was designed to provide help to people in our community because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our investigation discovered people using fraudulent means to help themselves to some of that money. It is important that these kinds of government assistance programs have integrity. We will continue to investigate those who want to take advantage of programs designed to help those in need,” Judd said in a press release.
The ten suspects arrested were:
Brittany Capers, 27, of Lakeland — Charged with obtaining property by fraud (F3), grand theft (F3), and criminal use of personal ID (F3). Capers was receiving unemployment benefits at the time of her arrest.
Ebony Chaney, 34, of Lake Wales — Charged with conspiracy to commit fraud (F2), obtaining property by fraud (F3), grand theft (F3), cheating/gross fraud (F3). Chaney was receiving food stamps at the time of her arrest.
Ermanne Henry, 43, of Lakeland — Charged with obtaining property by fraud (F3), grand theft (F3), and criminal use of personal ID (F3).
Mervin Suttle, 36, of Bartow — Charged with obtaining property by fraud (F3), grand theft (F3), and criminal use of personal ID (F3). Suttle was receiving food stamps and unemployment at the time of his arrest.
Patricia Taylor, 38, of Lakeland — Charged with obtaining property by fraud (F3), grand theft (F3), and criminal use of personal ID (F3). She was employed as an LPN at a nursing home.
Phyllis Tirado, 49, of Lake Wales — Charged with conspiracy to commit fraud (F2), obtaining property by fraud (F3), and cheating/gross fraud (F3). Tirado did not receive any money, but provided a fraudulent document to an employee.
Takila McBurrows, 36, of Lake Wales — Charged with obtaining property by fraud (F3), grand theft (F3), and criminal use of personal ID (F3). McBurrows was receiving food stamps at the time of her arrest. She told deputies that she works as a para-educator.
Tashai Newman, 43, of Winter Haven — Charged with obtaining property by fraud (F3), grand theft (F3), and criminal use of personal ID (F3). Newman was receiving food stamps at the time of her arrest.
Derrick Dawsey, 50, of Lake Wales — Charged with obtaining property by fraud (F3), grand theft (F3), and criminal use of personal ID (F3).
Dominique Frasier, 36, of Lakeland — Charged with obtaining property by fraud (F3), grand theft (F3), and criminal use of personal ID (F3). Frasier was receiving food stamps at the time of her arrest. She was employed as a CNA at a nursing home.