BARTOW — 108 people were arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit during a six-day undercover human trafficking operation, “March Sadness 2,” which began on Tuesday, March 8. PCSO was assisted in the effort by police departments from Auburndale, Haines City, Lake Wales and Winter Haven, as well as the Office of the State Attorney 10th Judicial Court, members from the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF), and anti-human trafficking organizations: One More Child, Heartland for Children, and Selah Freedom of Sarasota.
Detectives identified prostitutes who posted online advertisements as well as the “johns” who were seeking out the prostitutes via online communications, with the intent to identify and free any victims who were being forced into prostitution (human trafficking), or anyone participating in the trafficking of victims. Detectives also identified and investigated adults who engaged in online sexually charged communications with those they believed were children. Four men were arrested for preying on children online.
“The arrests of a human trafficker and four child predators alone makes this whole operation worthwhile. The online prostitution industry enables traffickers and victimizes those who are being trafficked. Our goal is to identify victims, offer them help, and find and arrest those who are profiting from the exploitation of human beings. Johns fuel the trafficking and victimization. Where there is prostitution, there is exploitation, disease, dysfunction, and broken families,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
Undercover detectives communicated online with the suspects and arranged for a meetup at a location where they were arrested after their arrival. Members of the anti-trafficking organizations were on hand to speak with the prostitutes to help determine if they were human trafficking victims. They were offered services and counselling.
The oldest person arrested was 67-year-old Derek Collins, who showed up to the residence drinking Ensure; the youngest was a 17-year-old male. Both were arrested for soliciting for a prostitute.
Tiffany Nash, 32, of Orlando, was arrested for trafficking another woman in prostitution. The woman, an adult female, arrived at the residence as a prostitute, but an investigation revealed that Nash repeatedly threatened violence against the victim if she didn’t prostitute herself. Nash would take all money derived from the victim’s prostitution. When Nash arrived at the location to check on the victim, she was taken into custody and charged with: human trafficking (F1), deriving proceeds from prostitution (F2), possession of cocaine (F3), possession of methamphetamine (F3), and possession of drug paraphernalia (M1).
Nash’s victim was provided the assistance of one of the anti-trafficking organizations.
The four facing charges as child predators included:
- Timothy Finley, 39, of Mulberry. He began communicating online with an undercover detective, thinking he was chatting with a 13-year-old female. Finley traveled to the residence with the intent for sexual conduct with her. He was arrested and charged with: travel to meet a minor/using computer to lure (F2), attempted lewd battery (F3), transmit material harmful to minor (F3), possession of methamphetamine (F3), resisting (M1), and possession of drug paraphernalia (M1).
- Shannon Johnson, 41, of Orlando, believed he was chatting online with a 13-year-old female, sent a nude photo, and then travelled to the residence with the intent for sexual conduct with her. He was arrested and charged with: travel to meet a minor/using computer to lure (F2), attempted lewd battery (F3), and transmit material harmful to minor (F3).
- Jody Rose, 36, of Gainesville, communicated online and via text with an undercover detective posing as a 13-year-old girl. Rose sent sexual images and graphic descriptions of what he wanted to do. A warrant was obtained on Rose for transmission of material harmful to a minor (10 counts, F3) and unlawful use of 2-way communication device (F3). He was arrested in Alachua County.
- Xavier Jackson, 27, of Kissimmee, communicated online and via text with an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl. During the communication, Jackson sent sexual images and graphic descriptions of what he wanted to do. A warrant was obtained for Jackson for transmission of material harmful to a minor (three counts, F3) and unlawful use of 2-way communication device (F3).