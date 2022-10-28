BARTOW — Wednesday morning, Oct. 26, just after 8 a.m., the school resource deputy at Tenoroc High School, 4905 Saddle Creek Road in Lakeland, received an anonymous tip that a student allegedly brought a gun to school.

PCSO officials report the school resource deputy identified and located the suspect, Santiago Soto-Garcia, 15, and found a pistol in his jacket pocket, and a magazine with 12 rounds in it in his pants pocket.

