BARTOW — Wednesday morning, Oct. 26, just after 8 a.m., the school resource deputy at Tenoroc High School, 4905 Saddle Creek Road in Lakeland, received an anonymous tip that a student allegedly brought a gun to school.
PCSO officials report the school resource deputy identified and located the suspect, Santiago Soto-Garcia, 15, and found a pistol in his jacket pocket, and a magazine with 12 rounds in it in his pants pocket.
During the investigation, the deputy learned Soto-Garcia threatened a student with the firearm as well.
He was arrested and charged with: possession of a firearm on school campus, carrying a concealed firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disruption of a school function, possession of a firearm by someone under 18, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.
In his report, the school resource deputy said once he was notified of the student possessing a firearm, he and several school administrators responded to the classroom where the student was. Once removed from the classroom and secured, the deputy patted him down and found a large object in the student’s jacket. At that time, the student allegedly told the deputy he had “it” in his right front interior jacket pocket.
Upon unzipping and opening the defendant’s jacket, the deputy located a semi-automatic pistol with an attached laser. The handgun was unloaded and the chamber was empty. A Glock 9mm magazine was located in the defendant’s front left pants pocket. The magazine contained 12 9mm rounds. A search of the firearm yielded negative results for any serial number or personalized identifying markers, PCSO reported.
- The deputy made contact with the student who Soto-Garcia allegedly threatened. The victim advised he walked into the bathroom and saw multiple subjects in the stall. The victim observed the defendant at which time the defendant said “fk nia” to the victim two times. The victim then walked away to the hand dryers before the defendant followed him and stated that he would shoot him. The victim told the deputy that while making this statement the defendant allegedly reached into the inner pocket of his jacket on the right side and pulled up what the victim identified as a gun.
Information provided by Polk County Sheriff’s Office.