LAKELAND — In response to media inquiries about the Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was hit by a vehicle near Lakeland Sunday night remains in the hospital for 24-hour observation, but appears to have no serious injuries.
Deputy Sheriff Katie Reese was on foot conducting an investigation with other deputies on Combee Road near Old Combee Road at around 9:20 p.m. on Aug. 14 when she was struck from behind by an oncoming car.
According to PCSO officials, the driver of the car remained at the scene and has been cooperative with the investigation.
Deputies had parked their patrol cars on the northbound shoulder with their lights on, and Reese and another deputy were walking on the shoulder of the southbound side, outside of the white fog line.
The driver told detectives that he didn’t notice the deputies on foot because he was looking at the patrol cars on the other side of the road, and as he approached the patrol cars, he moved his car further to the shoulder of the road, and in doing so, his vehicle hit Reese.
“We are very happy that Deputy Reese was not seriously injured. This is a reminder of the dangers that law enforcement officers face every day, and for drivers to approach cautiously when emergency vehicles are present,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
There are no charges against the driver at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.