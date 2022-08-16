LAKELAND — In response to media inquiries about the Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was hit by a vehicle near Lakeland Sunday night remains in the hospital for 24-hour observation, but appears to have no serious injuries.

Deputy Sheriff Katie Reese was on foot conducting an investigation with other deputies on Combee Road near Old Combee Road at around 9:20 p.m. on Aug. 14 when she was struck from behind by an oncoming car.

