Lake Annie search

Numerous agencies have been involved in the ongoing search for a 9-year-old from Port St. Lucie who fell from his father’s pontoon boat on Lake Annie on Saturday.

 COURTESY/POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

BARTOW — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was searching Lake Annie, south of Dundee, on Monday for a 9-year old boy from Port St. Lucie who fell from a boat on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

PCSO deputies, along with Polk County Fire Rescue responded to Lake Annie at around 2:39 p.m. Saturday, and had boats in the water immediately to look for the boy.

