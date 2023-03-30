BARTOW — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal collision between a work truck and a 90-year-old bicyclist that occurred Tuesday afternoon, southeast of Lake Wales.
Deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of Walk-In-Water Road and Uncle Joe’s Fish Camp Road at about 12:15 pm.
Upon the arrival of first responders, the victim, David Linne of Lake Wales, was found with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital but passed away shortly after arriving.
Mark Byam, 34, of Lake Wales, was the driver of the white 2015 Ford F350 flatbed work truck that was involved in the crash; he was not injured.
The PCSO’s Traffic Homicide Investigations unit began collecting witness statements and examining evidence at the scene. Their preliminary investigation determined that Linne was attempting to cross Walk-In-Water Road in an angle from Uncle Joe’s Fish Camp Road to Twin Oaks Place, when he rode into the path of Byam’s truck in the southbound lane, which had the right of way.
Byam attempted to avoid the collision, but his driver’s side mirror struck Linne, and knocked him to the ground.
The investigation is ongoing, but at this time, no charges are anticipated.