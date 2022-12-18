map

Location of Thursday morning hit and run being investigated by Polk County Sheriff’s Office. A 42-year-old Lakeland man walking along State Road 60 in unincorporated Lake Wales was killed.

 GOOGLE MAPS

BARTOW — Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred in unincorporated Lake Wales that resulted in the death of a 42-year-old Lakeland man.

At around 3:25 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, PCSO deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a person lying on the side of State Road 60 near North Airport Road.

Recommended for you