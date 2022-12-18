BARTOW — Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred in unincorporated Lake Wales that resulted in the death of a 42-year-old Lakeland man.
At around 3:25 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, PCSO deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a person lying on the side of State Road 60 near North Airport Road.
The preliminary investigation determined that sometime between 1 and 3:20 a.m. Thursday, the victim was walking near the fog line on the north edge of eastbound SR 60 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop and continued westbound on U.S. 98.
There was limited lighting in the area at the time of the crash. It appears the victim may have been struck by a large commercial vehicle, and the driver may not have realized he or she hit a pedestrian.
If anyone has any information regarding this hit and run investigation, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200. Tips can also be made anonymously to Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477), and if the tips lead to an arrest, the tipster could be eligible for a reward.