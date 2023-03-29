BARTOW — A 34-year old man from the Gordon Heights area of Bartow was fatally wounded by a single gunshot Sunday afternoon, while he was on a dirt bike, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is still working to identify and arrest the shooter.

At about 2:09 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a reported dirt bike crash on Wheeler Street, northeast of Bartow. First responders arrived and discovered the crash victim had a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

