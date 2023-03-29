BARTOW — A 34-year old man from the Gordon Heights area of Bartow was fatally wounded by a single gunshot Sunday afternoon, while he was on a dirt bike, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is still working to identify and arrest the shooter.
At about 2:09 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a reported dirt bike crash on Wheeler Street, northeast of Bartow. First responders arrived and discovered the crash victim had a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
An autopsy of the victim on Monday revealed that a bullet entered the victim’s lower right back and traveled through his kidney, diaphragm and lung.
Witnesses told PCSO detectives they heard at least one gunshot in the area.
“At this early stage of the investigation, we don’t know why the victim was murdered. Somebody out there has information, even the smallest detail that could help us capture the killer. A family has lost a loved one, and we need to bring his killer to justice,” Polk County SheriffGrady Judd said.
Anyone with any information about this murder should contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200. Anonymous tips can be made to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477), and if an arrest is made based on a tip, the tipster would be eligible for a $3,000 reward.