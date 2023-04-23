BARTOW — A Lake Alfred man was killed Friday after his vehicle rear-ended a stopped semi-tractor’s flatbed trailer. The driver of the semi was not injured.
The victim was identified as 62-year old David Wayne Coleman.
BARTOW — A Lake Alfred man was killed Friday after his vehicle rear-ended a stopped semi-tractor’s flatbed trailer. The driver of the semi was not injured.
The victim was identified as 62-year old David Wayne Coleman.
Officers from the Lake Alfred Police Department were dispatched to the crash on U.S. 17/92 at Lake Alfred Road at about 2:49 p.m. Due to the severity of the crash, Lake Alfred PD requested the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit to handle the investigation.
Detectives have so far determined, based on evidence and witness statements, that the semi-tractor was stopped in an eastbound lane on U.S. 17/92 for a traffic light. Coleman was driving a gray 2012 Jeep SUV, also eastbound, when it collided with the truck’s trailer, according to reports.
Information collected by the detectives indicate that Coleman may have suffered a medical episode just prior to the crash, but that won’t be determined until after an autopsy.
One lane of the eastbound side was shut down for about two-and-a-half hours.
The investigation is ongoing.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.