BARTOW — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a triple shooting that occurred around 4:15 p.m. Thursday on Sawfish Drive in Poinciana that resulted in the death of the adult male suspect, and critical injuries to two victims, an adult male and adult female.
That afternoon, PCSO received a 911 call from a home on Sawfish Drive, regarding a shooting and a vehicle crash.
Deputies arrived and located one victim, who had been shot multiple times, including in the face. He was standing in the street seeking assistance after crashing his Nissan Altima into the yard across the street. That victim is a 30-year-old black male, and is currently in critical condition and considered unstable at a local hospital. Deputies located a second victim still sitting in the Nissan, a 19-year-old black female who was also shot in the face. She’s also in critical condition and in stable condition at a local hospital.
These two victims had been sitting in the Nissan parked in the driveway of a home on Sawfish Drive when an altercation ensued between the suspect, Derek “Ice” Bacote, 32, and other victims. Bacote came to the home to confront a third victim, who he had called earlier and requested to meet so they could “fight” regarding a girlfriend in common.
When Bacote arrived at the scene, he walked up to the house and was greeted in the driveway by the first victim. When the third victim approached Bacote to greet him, Bacote punched him. As the altercation escalated, Bacote pointed a handgun at the third victim and a fourth victim, and shots were fired at Bacote by a fifth victim from the area of the garage.
The fourth victim, who lives in the home, retreated inside to be with his children (ages 3, 4, 9, and 12 years old). For unknown reasons, Bacote then turned towards the Nissan and fired multiple rounds into the car. The first victim drove away slowly, crashed into the mailbox of the house next door, crossed the street, then went through a fence across the street, and came to a stop in the yard.
Deputies found Bacote deceased in the front yard of the Sawfish Drive home. The third and fifth victims fled the scene, while the fourth victim (the resident of the home) remained and cooperated with the investigation.
The fourth victim told deputies that he witnessed the altercation between the third victim and Bacote in the driveway, and that Bacote also pointed the gun at him. He did not see the shooting itself; he ran inside to protect his kids. He heard multiple rounds being fired after he retreated into the house.
The investigation is ongoing.