Operation Family Affair
COURTSY/PCSO

A family with a long history of illegal narcotics sales in Winter Haven was at the center of an investigation spearheaded by multiple units within the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Lakeland Police Department and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

As a result, a total of 12 people (including three juveniles) have been arrested and a variety of illegal drugs have been seized: 1,365.97 grams of methamphetamine, 980.13 grams of cocaine, 900.88 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy), 224.06 grams of fentanyl, 157.78 grams of marijuana, 8.88 grams of Oxycodone, 202 prescription pills, one pill-press, and one firearm. The total street value of the drugs seized is $139,149 and the amount of fentanyl seized is enough to kill 95,500 people.

