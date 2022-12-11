BARTOW — Two people were arrested and two illegally altered firearms were seized by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, near Lakeland after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper encountered resistance from the couple during a traffic stop.

The driver, 27-year old Samuel Timothy Doolin of Lakeland, was charged by the PCSO with possession of a fully automatic firearm (two counts), possession of a short-barrel rifle, possession of a firearm with altered/removed serial number, carrying concealed firearm, and resisting without violence.

Recommended for you