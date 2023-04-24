BARTOW — A bicyclist was killed by a hit-and-run crash Saturday evening, April 22, at the intersection of Winter Lake Road (State Road 540) and Thornhill Road near Winter Haven, and Traffic Homicide investigators from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the driver and vehicle involved.

Detectives haven’t confirmed the identification yet, but the victim is a black male, believed to be a young adult.

