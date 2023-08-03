Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Davenport Police Department investigators are seeking a homicide suspect in Davenport killing; $5,000 reward offered.
Polk County deputies are seeking information related to the homicide of a 35-year-old Davenport woman that occurred in the area of Fuller Street West in Davenport during the early morning hours of Saturday, July 29.
Davenport Police Officers responded to the neighborhood when a woman called about an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. The Davenport Fire Department also responded to the scene and subsequently transported the victim to Advent Health-Heart of Florida Hospital. The victim was declared deceased by medical staff on Saturday, July 29, at 4:22 a.m. Based upon her injuries, she is believed to be the victim of a homicide.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are assisting the Davenport Police Department by conducting the investigation.
Anyone who has any information about the killing is encouraged to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:
1. Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)
- 2. Dial TIPS from a cell phone
4. Download the free “P3tips” app on a smartphone or tablet.
People will always remain anonymous and they are eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest. Thee information will be forwarded to law enforcement for follow up. If an arrest is made based on the tip, the caller is eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Because this crime is a homicide, the reward is $5,000.
“We need the help from the public about what happened early Saturday morning. Someone knows something so if you saw something, or if you have heard anything about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers. Help us put the person responsible for this crime behind bars,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.