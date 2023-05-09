Those who have fallen in the line of duty were remembered for their ultimate sacrifice at the Peace Officers’ Memorial Day observance held Monday morning at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
During the proceedings, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard performed the Posting and Retirement of the Colors and the Gun Salute/Taps.
HCSO Volunteer Chaplain JP Fuller offered the invocation: “Lord, we come here this morning to honor those who have gone before for their bravery, sacrifice and their willingness to give their all for us.”
Guest speaker and Highlands County Commissioner Chris Campbell said, “I was honored to be asked to speak today because I have respect for those who have chosen a career in law enforcement. On this day we are gathered to honor and remember the brave men and women who have dedicated their lives to protecting us. To pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty and express our gratitude for their service.”
In 2022, the State of Florida lost 10 law enforcement officers in the line of duty, Campbell said. “That is 10 too many. These officers made the ultimate sacrifice while serving and safeguarding our communities. Each one is a hero, a brave soul, who chose to put their lives on the line every day to ensure our safety and security.”
The loss of these officers is a reminder of the dangers that law enforcement faces every day, Campbell said. “They are the first to run toward danger to shield us from harm and keep us safe. It is a job that requires courage and dedication.
“Today we honor the memory of those who have fallen in the line of duty,” he said. “We remember their bravery, their selflessness and their devotion. Their sacrifices were not in vain and their legacy lives on.
“We remember the the families who were left behind, who had to endure unimaginable loss and pain, but also honor the thousands of law enforcement officers who continue to serve and protect us every day.”
HCSO Deputy Kevin Gentry read a poem, “The Final Inspection,” that was among his brother’s possessions.
“I have still been going through his stuff ... in going through some of the things I found a lot of poems,” Kevin Gentry said. “I never realized that my brother read, first of all, or liked poems. This one sits on his computer desk under his keyboard and it still sits their today.”
Remembering his fallen brother who died in the line of duty, Gentry gave an emotional reading of the poem.
“The Final Inspection,” authored by Sgt. Joshua Helterbran, is written from the perspective of a modest soldier or law enforcement officer who had fallen and was facing Judgment Day.
Highlands County Deputy Sheriff William Gentry was killed in 2018, nearly five years to the day of Monday’s memorial. He was investigating the fatal shooting of a pet cat when he was shot and killed.
Jury selection for the trial of Joseph Ables, the man arrested for Deputy William Gentry’s death, is set to begin Sept. 16, 2024.
HCSO Deputy Marco Robles read the roll call of Florida’s fallen officers from the past year.
The names of the local heroes and the date of their End of Watch were also read by Robles, including:
• Sebring PD Sgt. Roger Moore, June 30, 1976.
• HCSO Capt. Robert F. Hopton Jr., July 10, 1995.
• HCSO Inspector James E. Rodgers, July 10, 1995.
• FHP Sgt. Nicholas Sottile, Jan. 12, 2007.
• Avon Park PD Sgt. Marc Wilbur, Dec. 25, 2008.
• HCSO Deputy William Gentry Jr., May 7, 2018.