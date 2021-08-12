LAKELAND — Peace River Center (PRC), a nonprofit behavioral health organization serving Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties recently received a $5,000 Empower Polk Grant through the GiveWell Community Foundation. During the pandemic the organization shifted operations and began providing the majority of its outpatient therapy services, children’s psychiatric services, and mental illness recovery programs virtually.
“Technology allowed us to continue providing support, especially when a growing number of individuals needed it. However, we quickly recognized a significant shortfall of portable computer hardware,” said J. William Gardam, president and chief executive officer of Peace River Center. Before the pandemic, most therapists and case managers used desktop computers. Through community funding opportunities at the onset of COVID-19, the organization quickly purchased additional laptops. Now thanks to the Empower Polk funding, Peace River Center can fill additional gaps and ensure staff has the technology to continue serving clients.
Gardam said mental health care and treatment through telehealth will continue even beyond the pandemic. He noted telehealth removes some barriers such as transportation and anxiety around traveling or being around others.
“We are so grateful for the ongoing support of the GiveWell Community Foundation and its donors. Their generosity helps provide much-needed mental health services and programs in our community,” Gardam said.