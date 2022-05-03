LAKELAND — Peace River Center Victim Services is one of the top 200 finalists in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program. This year, 100 winning causes with the most votes will be chosen to receive a $25K grant. If awarded, Peace River Center Victim Services plans to use the funding to renovate its domestic violence shelters.
“Nearly 800 individuals in our community utilized our shelters last fiscal year. Due to the nature of home life as a result of the pandemic, we saw an increase in individuals seeking safety,” said Kirsten Pindar, Peace River Center Victim Services director. “Most support we receive is prioritized for programming and direct support of our survivors and their families. This funding would enable us to make our shelters more efficient and sustainable.”
The voting is open until 11:59 p.m. May 6. Voters must be U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and have a valid email address. Each person can vote up to 10 times per day. Email addresses will not be used or shared by State Farm. The 100 nonprofits with the most votes will be announced on June 7. Visit PeaceRiverCenter.org/vote.
“This is such a great opportunity for the community — and even those of us with relatives in other states — to come together and support survivors. For just a couple minutes of your time each day you could help us receive $25,000 to improve the place where so many women and children come to find safety and begin rebuilding their lives,” Pindar said.