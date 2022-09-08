WAUCHULA — Peace River Center (PRC) Victim Services, a certified, non-profit provider of victim services for Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties will host monthly sexual violence survivor support groups starting in September. During the group sessions, PRC Victim Services staff will help survivors begin their healing journey by exploring coping skills, identifying self-care practices, and supporting others with shared experiences. Survivors will be guided in using art — including painting, journaling and poetry — as a healing tool.
The Hardee County Survivor Support Groups will be held at the Peace River Center Victim Services Wauchula Office, 213 East Orange St, Wauchula 33873.