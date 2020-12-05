SEBRING — Seventy-nine years ago Monday, more than 300 warplanes of the Imperial Japanese Navy attacked Army and Navy bases at Pearl Harbor in a daring sneak attack which brought America into the already raging World War II. A large armada of Japanese aircraft carriers and other Japanese warships arrived in secret within 200 miles of the Hawaiian island of Oahu on that fateful morning even while peace envoys were negotiating in Washington, D.C.
The anniversary of this “Day of Infamy” will be marked with a special exhibit at the Military Sea Services Museum in Sebring, which will open from noon until 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, featuring information about the people, planes and ships that bore the brunt of this terrible combat. Three models of ships present during the attack, USS Arizona, USS Ward and USS Neosho, will be joined by the collection’s newest addition USS Nevada (BB-36).
Constructed by Embry-Riddle University AFROTC Cadet Micah Marsh, this 1:350 scale model commemorates a family member who served on that ship in World War II. Nevada was the only one of the eight battleships in port that day able to slip her moorings and make a run for the open sea. Moving past the line of burning and sinking battleships, sailors, marines, soldiers and civilians cheered Nevada moving along at a slow and steady speed.
Once underway Nevada became the focal point of attack for many aircraft from every direction taking at least one torpedo hit and as many as 10 heavy bombs. Her temporary captain, LCDR Francis Thomas beached Nevada keeping her from sinking completely, while wounded were moved ashore and the crew battled the damages on board. Boatswainsmate Chief Edwin Hill and Warrant Machinist Donald Ross were awarded the Medal of Honor for their actions in the Battle of Pearl Harbor.
The museum is located at 1402 Roseland Ave. on the corner of Kenilworth Boulevard and Roseland Avenue, one mile east of Sebring High School. Admission is always free but please bring your face masks and we must check temperatures. The Military Sea Services Museum, “Where history comes alive!”