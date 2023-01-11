police lights

AVON PARK — A woman was hit and killed Monday night while trying to cross U.S. 27 just south of Avon Park.

The 66-year-old Sebring resident, unnamed by the Florida Highway Patrol in the crash report, tried to cross the southbound lanes of the highway at approximately 7:46 p.m. Monday, just north of Martin Road in Avon Park, when she was hit.

Recommended for you