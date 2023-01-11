AVON PARK — A woman was hit and killed Monday night while trying to cross U.S. 27 just south of Avon Park.
The 66-year-old Sebring resident, unnamed by the Florida Highway Patrol in the crash report, tried to cross the southbound lanes of the highway at approximately 7:46 p.m. Monday, just north of Martin Road in Avon Park, when she was hit.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The car that hit her, a sport-utility vehicle driven by a 78-year-old Sebring man, also unnamed, was southbound on U.S. 27 at the time.
The vehicle had three unnamed passengers: a 69-year-old woman from Sebring and two 79-year-olds, a man and a woman, both from Danville, Illinois.
All had seat belts on. None of them had injuries.
The incident remains under investigation, FHP reports state.
According to an informal total maintained by the Highlands News-Sun, this death is the first of 2023 in Highlands County. The first local road death in 2022 took place on Jan. 11.
So far, FHP and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles do not have this crash in their online crash dashboard. That report covers Jan. 1-6, during which there were 1,702 crashes statewide, with seven of them fatal. Three of those were pedestrians and one was a motorcycle.
In a policy change established in 2020, FHP no longer releases names on their initial press reports. The year, make and model of the vehicles involved are also not included in that report.
Final reports with full details must be purchased once approved by all supervisors. The process can take from 7-70 days.